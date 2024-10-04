'I thought he was a catfish, so I catfished him back. Then he flew overseas to see me.'

An influencer named Charlotte has shared a wild catfish tale, and there is a whole lot to unpack here.

It all started when the UK-based social media personality shared messages back and forth with a guy she fancied.

But when she started suspecting that the man wasn't who he said he was, she decided to get in first and pretend to be someone else.

Her idea, however, backfired.

Watch Charlotte's catfishing story. Post continues after video.



Video via TikTok/@babycharlotte1

"I catfished this guy thinking he was catfishing me," she shared in a TikTok video.

"I'm currently at the airport. We agreed to meet here because he is from America. He is here; I can see him."

Charlotte explained that she had used a different influencer's photos when speaking to him via message. "He doesn't know what I look like, obviously — I catfished him. He thinks I'm Sophie Rain. I sent him Sophie Rain photos telling him that was me," she said.

"He is probably over there somewhere looking for Sophie Rain and he's not going to find her."

She finished the video, which has now racked up more than 3.5 million views, by saying: "I feel really bad and I don't know what to do."