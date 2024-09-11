When Jacinta met her ex there were no red flags. In the birthing suite he 'changed.'

As Jacinta D'Angelo crouched in the bushes outside her home at 2am in the morning in the depths of Victoria's winter cradling her three-month-old baby, she knew something had to change.

She'd fled because he just wouldn't leave her alone. The yelling was non-stop.

"He just kept coming back and coming back and finding me and saying more things to me. And I was so terrified, because I just couldn't handle it anymore. I had this baby, and she was crying, and I just wanted to get out," Jacinta told Mamamia.

As she sat there in the dark, hiding, she knew she would eventually have to go back in. Her eldest child was sleeping inside.

How did she get here? Before meeting her ex-partner aged 39, Jacinta had built a successful career as a hair and makeup artist working in the film industry, had travelled to 40 countries and considered herself to be a very strong and independent woman.

This is what coercive control looks like. Post continues after video.



Mamamia

She met John* online and things moved quickly. They were in love, and as far as she could tell there were no red flags. They had their first child within two years of their first date, and Jacinta noticed a switch in the delivery suite as they welcomed their son into the world.