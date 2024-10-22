'I'm a dermal clinician and here's the $25 serum I buy on repeat for juicy skin.'

If you're a skincare fan, chances are you follow dermal clinician Jayde Taylor — though you might know her as Driven by Beauty on Instagram and TikTok.

Known for calling out the "marketing BS" in the beauty industry, her mission is clear: cut through the noise and drop science-backed truth bombs so we know what actually works.

And in a recent episode of You Beauty's The Formula, we had the absolute pleasure of chatting with Jayde all about the beauty myths she's tired of seeing, skin trends on the horizon, and her best advice for anyone stuck in a skincare rut.

But also, the skincare products she actually swears by — including an affordable serum you can grab at the chemist or the supermarket.

"I'm obsessed with the Nivea Expert Lift Cellular 3 Zone Lifting Serum," she shared. "It has hyaluronic acid and bakuchiol. When you use bakuchiol, it acts a little bit like an antioxidant. So, if you use this morning and night, it's going to amp up your retinol. I'm obsessed with it."

It's usually $50 but you can pick it up on sale for $25.

"It makes your skin lovely, glowy, plump, dewy, and it is so freaking affordable. I reckon I'm on my fourth bottle now."