Kim Kardashian has just spoken publicly about her involvement with the Menendez brothers.

The gripping case of the Menendez brothers has been thrust back into the public consciousness in the wake of the popular Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

And after Kim Kardashian became an ally for the pair when she visited them in jail, she's now spoken about them and their case publicly.

Three weeks ago, just after the show was released, the criminal justice advocate visited Donovan Correctional Facility, where the brothers are being held. She was there to talk about prison reform, and met several inmates, including Lyle, 56, and Erik Menendez, 53.

After spending time with them, the reality star has now penned a personal essay advocating for their release from prison, or at least a lesser sentence.

Watch the official trailer for 'Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story'. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

"I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters," Kardashian wrote in her essay, shared via NBC.

"They are kind, intelligent and honest men.

"In prison, they both have exemplary disciplinary records. They have earned multiple college degrees, worked as caregivers for elderly incarcerated individuals in hospice, and been mentors in college programs — committed to giving back to others."