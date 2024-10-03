An extract from Melania Trump's upcoming memoir proves it's going to be explosive.

During the first presidential candidate debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the controversial candidate made his opinions on abortion known: he didn't really have a clue what he thought.

In one unhinged part of the debate, Trump claimed that Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, had said that "abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine," and that "execution after birth — execution, no longer abortion because the baby is born — is OK."

Trump was quickly fact-checked for this outlandish claim: it was not legal in any state, including Walz's Minnesota where he governs, to kill a baby after birth.

This fast-and-loose approach to the facts is part of Trump's brand, but does his wife actually agree with the policies he has long endorsed?

Melania Trump has never been one to share her own politics. She's always been rather guarded when speaking out, well when we actually see her in public at all — more recently, she hasn't attended any of Trump's speaking events.

Watch Lara Trump speak at 2024 Republican National Convention. Post continues after video.



PBS.

It turns out she's been busy: she's selling vaguely threatening Christmas baubles and she's penned her first memoir, simply titled Melania, which will be released on October 8, four weeks before the US Election.