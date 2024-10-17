'I milk 900 cows a day. Here's every question I always get asked about my job, answered.'

Now, Kate lives on her 3000 acre property with her wife, Deb, and their three boys. Their farm, Kaedem Dairies, is thriving and she's making plans for growth largely helped by the Coles Milk Purchase Agreement, which sees her farm, along with many others, providing their milk directly to Coles for an agreed cost price for a locked-in period.

Kate's just finished the first milk of the day when she sits down to talk to me. So, how did it go?

"Pretty good, actually," she said. "The girls are good. It's nice and fine, not raining."

Lovely. By 'the girls', Kate means cows. And now we've cleared that up…

Tell me about your farm and how long you've been there.

Kate: So, we grew up on a farm, I think we're about fourth generation. And when I turned 17, I moved to Melbourne and worked and studied there for four or five years. I went to study hospitality management in Melbourne. But they didn't move fast enough for me! I wanted to be in control and make my own future.

When the opportunity came to buy this farm, we sort of jumped at running it and coming back home. And that was about 22 years ago, I was 21 when I moved back home and I'm 43 now.

Who lives on your farm?

Kate: Well, me and my wife, who I met in Melbourne, and our three sons. And then we've got eleven casual and full-time employees.

What's an average day kind of look like on the farm for you? When does it start and when does it end?

Kate: I'm up at 3.30am. That's if I'm not already down at the dairy… it's calving season at the moment, so during the night I'm also checking the cows, making sure they're calving right and there's no problem.