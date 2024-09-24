The best throw-on-and-go dresses that require zero outfit planning.

Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit where each week we curate the best picks from the topic we spoke about on the podcast. Listen to the full episode here.

I feel that a throw on and go dress — or a TOAG as I like to call them — truly is the answer to your wardrobe woes.

Sunday scaries? TOAG.

Vacay packing? TOAG.

Last minute plans? TOAG.

Feeling meh? TOAG.

The humble TOAG is what I reach for when I'm craving a comfy yet elevated look that requires zero mental load — which is 99 per cent of the time!

Throw on and go dress. Image: Supplied.

What makes a great TOAG? Well, it's not just any old dress. Key features that make it actually require zero planning are:

Comfy undies and everyday bra-proof

Interesting prints and colours and or eye-catching silhouettes which require little additional styling

Easy to care for fabrics. No need to dry clean after every wear.

Oh, and if dresses aren't your thing, just apply the above thinking to pieces you do like to wear. Maybe your TOAG piece is a jumpsuit, maxi skirt or wide-leg pants. It's that little wardrobe secret weapon that will get you out the door, quickly and confidently.

On this week's episode of Nothing To Wear, I spoke with host Leigh Campbell about all the ways to make your wardrobe work harder for you. And what better way to do that than to make an entire outfit out of one piece clothing!?

Read on for the best throw-on-and-go dresses catching my eye this season…

Kerbie Chambray Racer Neck Mini Dress. Image: Sportsgirl.

Denim everything is having a moment but this cute style comes in 7 other colours, too! Perfect for weekend errands aka brunch!

Oversized Shirt Dress. Image: H&M.

Mini or midi, a shirt dress will always be versatile. Wear open over swimwear, cuff the sleeves and play with the neckline depth to style it your way.

Havana Linen Puff Sleeved Relaxed Collared Shirt Dress. Image: The Iconic.

A fun print to take you through vacay season! Tip: don't love the creases that come with linen? Opt for print or darker colours to help camouflage them.

Saskia Pleat Wrapped Midi Dress. Image: Forever New.

Corporate dressing has me reaching for timeless print, sleeves and midi lengths. Pair with simple nude or black heels or even white sneakers.

Linen Contrast Panelled Slip Dress. Image: The Iconic.

A minimal yet impactful TOAG that works for both day and night events. Pair with flat strappy sandals or heels and gold earrings.

Feature Image: Supplied/The Iconic.