There's a new summer 'It Dress' but not everyone's going to be happy about it.

If we can take anything from the revival of Y2K fashion movement (hello, low-rise jeans, cropped tees and vintage sneakers), it's that fashion loves to revisit old favourites. The latest one to add to the list? Drop-waist dresses.

This silhouette dominated Spring/Summer 2024 catwalks, appeared in one too many Euro summer Instagram posts and Kylie Jenner just closed the Coperni show at Disneyland Paris wearing a drop-waist gown.

And we warned you this was about to become the new 'it dress' when personal stylist Emelia Morris wrote about it for us back in June (you can read her thoughts here).

Kylie Jenner wearing a drop-waist gown at the Coperni show in Paris. Image: Getty.