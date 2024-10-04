Days before their honeymoon, Taylor was told his new wife was going to die. So, he didn't tell her.

What would you do if you'd just found out the love of your life was going to die, but it was simultaneously one of the happiest weeks she'd have? Would you tell her and burst the bubble to protect your honesty, or would you let her have her moment?

This is the situation that newlywed husband Taylor Odlozil found himself in, and to this day, it is one of the hardest things he's ever had to do: find out about his wife's terminal cancer diagnosis before she did.

You see, just a few weeks before they were due to tie the knot in 2015, his partner Haley was diagnosed with Stage IIIC (3C) ovarian cancer.

Speaking on TikTok stars Matt and Abby Howard's Unplanned podcast, he said she quickly underwent chemotherapy in the lead up to their wedding day.