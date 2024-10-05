What’s in the rug? A mystery the internet can’t look away from.

TikTokker Katie Santry has sent the internet into a total frenzy with a series of viral videos, culminating in the police digging up her backyard.

But, how did we get here?

It all started with a video Katie shared from her sunroom, claiming her house might be "haunted".

After waking up that morning, Katie went into the room, opened her laptop (which she had been using the night before) to find the screen smashed. Her belongings were also in disarray, with a set of stable-top shelves hanging half off the desk, and items not in their usual places.

"I worked in here last night unitil around 6:30, everything was fine, shut my laptop," she shared. "We close these doors at night so the dogs don't come in — no-one is in this room.

"I came in this morning to work," she says, opening the laptop. "Screen — shattered."

Okay, weird. But then… well.

Katie explained that, as she and her partner were building a fence around their property, they'd recently been digging in the backyard — and had recently found a rug buried deep under the ground.

Watch Katie Santry discover a rug buried in her backyard. Post continues after video.