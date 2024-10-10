Diddy was arrested 3 weeks ago. Here's everything that's happened since.

Buzbee said that celebrities will be named in the coming week. "I would expect so. I really don't want to get into a situation where people are, you know… I don't file a lawsuit next week, that creates a media frenzy," he stated.

Listen to The Spill episode on the celebrities set to be exposed. Post continues after podcast.

"I want to be clear about something: if you were attending one of these 'parties,' if you will, and you attended before or you knew what was going to happen, that is you know that a particular drug was being used in drinks and was causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn't say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem."

The attorney continued, "A lot of people attended these parties. A lot of people saw this activity going on, a lot of people allowed it to go on, said nothing, didn't intervene, maybe benefited from it, profited from it. All of these individuals and entities in my view have exposure here."

Buzbee said that demand letters have already been circulated with celebrities.

"In every single case, especially cases like this, we collect our data, collect our evidence, do our due diligence, spend time with the victim, and then, because it's in the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit," he said.