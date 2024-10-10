Diddy was arrested 3 weeks ago. Here's everything that's happened since.

The fallout from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest continues.
On September 14, Combs was arrested at a Manhattan hotel. Unsealed documents revealed he was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. The court documents stated the rapper had "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."
Then in early October, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee stated he planned to file a lawsuit by over 120 alleged victims of Diddy's with allegations dating back more than 20 years.
"We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates," Buzbee said during a press conference.
The arrest and lawsuit came on the heels of a leaked video that showed Diddy chasing, beating and dragging his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel lobby in 2016. Combs later apologised for the video.
