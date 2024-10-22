'He was obsessed.' Diddy's unexpected connection to Prince Harry and Prince William.

As more lawsuits are filed against disgraced rapper, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, some rather bizarre information is coming to light.

Apparently, Diddy was an obsessive fan of Prince William and Prince Harry, and constantly tried to get the royal brothers to come to his infamous parties.

Diddy's former publicist, Rob Shuter, who worked for the musician between 2002 and 2004, told BBC News that Combs had invited William and Harry "more than 10 times" to attend his events.

Watch the moment Lidia Thorpe calls out King Charles. Post continues after video.



Twitter/oneillbonn.

Shuter clarified that the brothers never accepted the invitations, even though Combs was allegedly "offering to cover their travel, lodging, and even pay for their security."

"Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William. He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage," the publicist claimed.

Shuter even said the rapper had "framed pictures" of Prince William and Prince Harry in his apartment in New York which is, errr… yeah, weird.

Despite this obsession, the royals were not interested.