'A distressed infant often means a distressed parent.' Your 6 burning colic questions, answered.

It was three years ago now, but I remember the feeling of utter helplessness like it was yesterday.
Holding my then three-month-old, I walked laps around the house at 2am, careful not to trip over the various sensory toys splayed across the living room. As he screamed, I felt the vibrations in my chest — his wails seemingly endless, with no discernible cause at all.
It's indescribably painful to watch your baby scream for hours on end, visibly distraught, with no sign of relief in sight. Yet, this is the daily reality for approximately one in five parents of infants under the age of three months.
And the cause of this distressing cycle? Well, it's called colic and it's something of an enigma.