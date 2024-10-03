'A distressed infant often means a distressed parent.' Your 6 burning colic questions, answered.

What is colic?

It's a surprisingly complicated question given how common the condition is. However, to put it simply, colic is when a healthy baby cries for a very long time for no obvious reason.

Of course, as I experienced, many young babies will cry for hours on occasion, but colic is different. According to Mayo Clinic, it's generally considered colic when your baby cries "for three or more hours a day, three or more days a week, for three or more weeks."

What causes colic?

Despite 50 years of research in the field, the root cause remains relatively unknown. And since we can't exactly get a straight answer from the true experts (newborns), the best we can do is theorise.

Popular theories include increased sensitivity to gas or digestion, sensitivity to stimulation, gut microbiome imbalances and a response to general stress or anxiety.

What can help when colic strikes?

There are a variety of management tools that can help reduce the duration and severity of episodes and (hopefully) protect your sanity.

Be prepared.

Create a calm and soothing environment.

While there is no clear evidence that parental calming techniques are an effective treatment for colic, they can still be an important part of the process, helping to reduce stress levels within the household.