HOROSCOPES: Resets, relationships, and trusting your intuition.

Think of Mars as the wingman pushing you to quit waiting and chase what you want in love. No more subtle hints. Take the lead, whether that's sending the first message or planning something extra special. By Friday, you'll stumble across a money hack or educational course that sharpens your financial smarts, making your wallet (and future self) grateful.

POWER DAY Monday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

