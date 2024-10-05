HOROSCOPES: Resets, relationships, and trusting your intuition.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 29. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Saturn's got you looking at your relationships with fresh eyes. If there's a truth you've been sidestepping, this week, you'll be forced to face it. Doing so brings clarity and acceptance. On the practical side, Venus illuminates a smart home-related money move. Whether it's a renovation, buying new furniture, or even shifting your living situation, you're in a position to make a decision that'll bring lasting value.