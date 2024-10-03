With four words, Nobody Wants This has healed millennial women.

Netflix's new rom-com Nobody Wants This is doing things to millennials.

The groundbreaking series stars Kristen Bell as Joanne, an agnostic dating and sex podcaster, and Adam Brody as Noah, a hot rabbi. It's the Veronica Mars and The O.C. mash-up we always deserved.

Created by Erin Foster, the show is partly inspired by her own experience of converting to Judaism for her husband.

The series has received widespread praise, particularly for bringing the teen heartthrob Brody back where he belongs: on our TV being a sweetie.

There's too much to like about this show. I could honestly yap about it all day. Between the electric chemistry between Bell and Brody (Leighton Meester would like to have a stern word), the hilarious dialogue, and the heartwarming love story, Nobody Wants This is an unexpected triumph.

But there's one line in particular that has got the girlies good. In the space of four words, Brody's Noah has uttered what every woman longs to hear from their partner: "I can handle you."

A post on X (Twitter) about the line has garnered more than 50k likes. It's a cultural reset in rom-com core, know that!