The 'flippy bob' haircut you're about to see everywhere.

There's something happening with THE HAIR.

Have you seen it? It's everywhere. On the heads of every celeb and their pet poodle. In fact, if you've been looking to finally go shorter, there's never been a better time to take the leap.

It's called the 'flippy bob' (or the 'hot flip'), and we think it's probably the most sophisticated and elegant hair trend getting around since the 'old money' bob (honestly, we're still not over this one).

Watch: Speaking of hair, here's five ways to lift your hair game. Post continues.





And there's just something so nostalgic about the style that it's portalling us straight back to the 90s.

And it makes a lot of sense, really. With the revival of 90s grunge and everything Y2k, so many beauty trends are shifting back to some of our favourite looks from that era.

Want to see what all the fuss is about?

What is the 'flippy bob'?

If you've ever steered clear of short hair or a bob because it's 'boring' or you feel limited, this might just be the game-changing style you're looking for.

For the uninitiated, the flipped-up bob is basically a short (above the shoulder) bob that's characterised by its… flippy ends. Styled in a C-shape around the ear to the chin when tucked back, it's simple, fresh and chic. It's inherently nostalgic, yet somehow both parts timeless and modern.