If your partner is mute in the bedroom, send them this.

I was roaming the ever-vast, rolling plains of TikTok the other night when I stumbled on a little trend.

It was a saucy trend, and pls don't ask me why my algorithm fed it to me (I spend a lot of time in the spiciest corners of #booktok, okay?).

Before I even watched a video, the name of this trend sparked my interest:

'Talk Her Through It.'

Talk who through what? I thought. Could it be ME? Could I be being talked through ~something~ to a more satisfying conclusion?

Okay, I admit, I had an inkling as to what this whole thing might be about, but stick with me, because I watched the video, and then I did a search and watched some more. Next thing I knew, I was deep inside a TikTok smut vortex... And suddenly 'talk her through it' was my new favourite thing on TikTok.

Not because it's spicy (which, okay, we do love), but because it opens up a whole new dynamic for getting people talking in the bedroom. Or wherever you're doing it, idk.

Watch: Chantelle Otten's sex tips for couples. Post continues below.



Video via Instagram/chantelle_otten_sexologist

'Dirty talk' might not be your thing, and that is obviously so fine, because not everything is for everyone! And of course, even if it gives you the ick, you would never shame people who like it, right? Because we don't yuck other people's yums around here!