Kate Middleton is back, baby.

Kate Middleton is officially back in action!

After months of focusing on her health and finishing chemotherapy, the Princess of Wales has made her triumphant return to public life—and she's doing it in true Kate style, with the warmth and grace that remind us why she's so beloved.

This week, Kate was spotted at Windsor Castle for a heartwarming meeting with 16-year-old photographer Liz Hatton, who is currently battling a rare and aggressive tumour.

The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Invited by Prince William to capture moments from an investiture ceremony, Liz's day was made even more special when Kate shared an emotional embrace with her, a touching moment between two women who understand the journey of cancer all too well.

Looking radiant in a chic burgundy suit, Kate was all smiles in what marked her first public appearance since announcing that she is cancer-free.

While the meeting with Liz wasn't an official engagement, it was a moment that quickly captured the hearts of royal fans and was shared across social media.