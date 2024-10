Once you have kids, they say, a holiday is really just a relocation.

Same stresses and problems, different space. A cramped hotel room, perhaps. A holiday house miles from the nearest playground or park. And expensive. Paying through the nose for a breakfast buffet at which the kid will eat three hash browns and a mini-sausage drowned in sauce.

That's until, friends, you discover the joy of holiday parks. Do not scoff. You know not of what you speak. This is the place you actually get a break.