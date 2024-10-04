'I've never understood Travis Kelce's appeal. Then I watched him act.'

Travis Kelce is many things: NFL player, bucket hat wearer, podcast host, and most importantly, Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

He can now add 'actor' to his resume.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end just made his television debut on Ryan Murphy's new horror anthology Grotesquerie, acting opposite the Emmy-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts, no less!

The pivot from very famous boyfriend to actor was one that was encouraged by Taylor Swift.

"The only thing that [Kelce and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it," Ryan Murphy told E! News.

And 'try it', Travis did.

Popping up in episode four, Kelce plays Ed Laclan, a hospital orderly who crosses paths with Nash-Betts' detective Lois as she's lighting up her cigarette.

Ed then helps Lois break out of hospital, where she's being held by police in a weird dream-like sequence (which is much of the show).

Watch the scene for yourself below: