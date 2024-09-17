A stylist's instant hacks to elevate your wardrobe.

Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit where each week we curate the best picks from the topic we spoke about on the podcast. Listen to the full episode here.

If there's one thing I've learned over the years as a stylist, it's that clothes are only part of the equation. The real magic happens when you add those little tweaks, hacks, and secret weapons that take your look from basic to brilliant in a flash.

And let's be clear, we're not talking about splurging on designer pieces. I'm talking about budget-friendly, everyday tricks and tools to transform your style.

Watch: How to get all those pesky stains out of your clothes. Post continues after video.



Mamamia.

This week I appeared on the Nothing To Wear podcast to talk all about these game-changing fashion hacks, so let's chat about my top three go-to fashion toolkit essentials that'll elevate your look instantly.

How to elevate your style on a budget.

Fashion Tape.

The Ultimate MVP. Think of fashion tape as the unsung hero of countless iconic red carpet-moments.

Remember when J.Lo's green Versace dress left everyone gasping? Yep, you better believe fashion tape played a role in keeping that iconic neckline in place. Fashion Tape is my ride-or-die accessory. It's that little strip of magic that saves you from countless possible wardrobe malfunctions. Whether it's securing a plunging neckline, preventing a gaping blouse or even a wrap dress.

Bonus hack: Use it to tame those annoying flappy bits of your belt that hang loose. It's basically like what duct tape is to my tradie husband, but way more fabulous. I personally swear by the Hollywood Fashion Tape, which you can grab at any local supermarket or Priceline.

Priceline Hollywood Fashion Tape. Image: Priceline.

Sleeve Garters.

Another must-have in my fashion toolkit is sleeve garters, or also known as shirt holders. If you've ever wondered how people manage to have those perfectly gathered sleeves that never slip or sag, here's your answer.

Sleeve garters cinch your sleeves neatly in place, giving you that polished, tailored look instantly — no alterations needed. It's like having a personal stylist on the dial for your sleeves.

And the best part? You can snag them on Amazon for under $10.

Nifocc Shirt Sleeve Garters. Image: Amazon.

Nailing the oversized look.

Oversized silhouettes have been dominating the fashion for quite some time now and while they're undeniably on-trend, it can sometimes feel like you're swimming in fabric.

To ensure you're rocking the look without getting lost in it, here's a stylist's trick: keep your oversized blazer, jacket etc unbuttoned. Pair it with a fitted undergarment — think fitted tops, camis, or singlets— to balance out the proportions and prevent you from disappearing into the fabric.

And here's the magic touch: gather or scrunch the sleeves at the smallest part of your waist. It's like giving your blazer built-in tailoring, transforming it from a potential sea of fabric into a streamlined, sleek statement. Think of it as your secret weapon for making oversized pieces look intentional and stylish, just like how a perfectly accessorised look can elevate a basic.

How to style an oversized blazer. Image: Supplied.

And if you're a fashion enthusiast, you'd want to read these top stories next:

Feature image: Supplied.