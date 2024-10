Like the show's protagonist Joanne, Foster co-hosts a podcast with her sister, Sara Foster, called The World's First Podcast.

She was also agnostic up until the point she met her now-husband, Simon Tikhman. The rom-com mirrors Foster's real-life relationship with Tikhman, who, while not a rabbi like Noah, is a Jewish man.

Like all great romances, the two love birds actually met at a gym in LA in 2018.

"We would see each other every other day at 9am I just started to notice him and being like, 'Who is that cute guy doing pullups and smiling at me?'" Foster gushed on her podcast.

The pair began dating and Foster eventually ended up converting to Judaism before marrying Tikhman on New Year's Eve in 2019.

"I genuinely love being married. It is different. There is a closeness that can go even deeper when you're married," Tikhman shared while joining Foster on her podcast.

When speaking about converting to Harper's Bazaar, Foster said, "If he had asked me to be in a cult, I would've been in a cult. I was 35 and needed to lock it down. So I thought, 'Of course I will.' But then when I went through the process and went to the converting classes at Wilshire Boulevard Temple, it was this really fascinating, expansive, cool world."

The two have since welcomed their daughter Noa into the world in May 2024.

Erin Foster and husband, Simon Tikhman. Image: Instagram/erinfoster.