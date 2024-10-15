Elise Hodder went out with friends on Saturday night. A man has been charged with causing her death.

Warning: this article contains distressing content.

Elise Hodder had her whole life ahead of her.

At just 24, Elise was living out her dream of becoming an international model.

In August, she appeared in six pages of the New York based fashion magazine, Vanguard.

Like many young women, Elise spent last weekend having fun with her friends. They'd been at a party at Kooyong in Melbourne's inner east, but as they left the venue in the early hours of Sunday morning, Elise's life was cut short.

As she walked into the car park with a group of other party-goers, Elise was struck by a car. The driver was an intoxicated 23-year-old man, according to police, who allege Connor Mathiasson had a blood alcohol level of 0.178 and had cannabis in his system. He license was also expired.

Mathiasson was reversing out of the car park when he struck three pedestrians. According to Detective Senior Constable Jason Barry-Bassett from the Major Collision Investigation Unit, Elise became trapped under the car. She sustained serious injuries, and died at the scene.