Just after 8pm, Johnny and Matthew were cycling on Country Route 551 North, when an alleged drunk driver attempted to overtake another car and hit the brothers, killing them both.

In an instant, a happy family occasion was turned upside down, and the bride-to-be went from planning her dream wedding to her brothers' funerals in just one night.

Who were Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau?

Both brothers had been notable hockey players at Boston College.

While in college, Johnny won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014 which is a recognition given to the best college hockey player and after graduating was drafted by the Calgary Flames. He was known during his career as "Johnny Hockey" and eventually signed a contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022.

Matthew graduated in 2017 and played for several minor league teams including Worcester Railers in 2022. According to Elite Prospects he also worked as the head coach for their high school team Gloucester Catholic High in New Jersey.

The Columbus Blue Jackets shared a statement to X on August 30, following the boys' deaths.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."