'I've found a form of travel that's every bit as good as cruising (but stays on dry land).'

I do quite a bit of solo travel (the life of a single girlie, standard), and having taken many different kinds of trips, I can confidently say one of my favourite forms of travel are the ones where I don't have to think.

Sure, it's fun to explore a place on your own, frantically googling "best coffee near me" or "where should I eat in Paris" or "how do I say 'help me friend, I'm going to wet my pants if I don't find a bathroom quick smart' in Indonesian".

But you know what else I really love?

When everything is done for me. When all I have to do is get myself to the start of the holiday fun and then… chill out and occasionally follow easy instructions.

It's why I became a cruising convert last year, but I recently experienced another form of travel that drops you feet-first into luxury and takes care of every little thing your heart desires, so you can just relax. Sigh… yes, it's every bit as delightful as it sounds.

Train travel made luxe.

I recently travelled across America's southwest on the luxury Rocky Mountaineer train, and while I admittedly had no idea what to expect, it went far and above anything I could've imagined.

The Rocky Mountaineer is a luxe train company that travels various routes through the Canadian Rockies and the American Southwest. I hopped aboard their Rockies to Red Rocks trip: a two-day roll through some of the most incredible scenery I've ever witnessed. And yes, I know, I KNOW — talking about scenery might not sound thrilling to some, but trust me when I say this was a vibe.