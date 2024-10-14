'I found deepfake porn of myself online. Then I found out who was responsible.'

When high school teacher Hannah Grundy received a series of cryptic emails, she never imagined they would lead her to uncover a deeply disturbing internet hate crime.

The first email was brief, asking if she recognised a man in a photo who was posting photos of her online. Hannah didn't know the person and ignored it, assuming it was a scam. But over the next two months, similar emails followed, warning her that this man, from Sydney University was posting explicit photos of her online. Again, Hannah dismissed them.

Then came the email that changed everything. It was from another woman; another victim.

"I received an email from a woman who said, 'I think this is happening to you too, Hannah,'" she recalls. "She said someone was posting photos of me online, someone from Sydney Uni, and that she was going to keep emailing me because this was very important. She warned me that the link she was sending contained disturbing images."

Still skeptical, Hannah and her partner, Kris, clicked on the link. What they found was far worse than anything they could have imagined.

"The link took us to this website. It's been taken down since, but it was like a forum, a thread like Reddit. My thread was called 'The Destruction of Hannah', and it had thousands of posts. Different men were posting, and they'd started a poll where they were voting on how best to rape me. The photos were pornographic images of real women, but they had superimposed my face onto their bodies. Some were really crude, but others used AI, and there were even GIFs, moving images of violent porn with my face on them."