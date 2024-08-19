'I have too many clothes, but nothing to wear. Here's the trick I used to shop my wardrobe.'

I have a lot of clothes.

Some might say too many. They might be correct.

And yet, somehow, I also manage to never have anything to wear?? (Figure THAT maths out.)

I have a handful of outfit formulas I tend to stick to — but this translates to me wearing the same looks on rotation e-v-e-r-y day and it's not as cute as I try to tell myself it is. The 'fits themselves are fine — but never deviating from them? Less so.

So I do what any self-respecting person with no self-control has and I buy more.

But what I want — what I really really want — is to make more of the wardrobe I've already got, because I do have some great pieces and frankly, I need to stop shopping because I'm running out of money and space.

Which brings me to... style maths.

Style maths is the art of taking three tops, three bottoms, and three different pairs of shoes, and seeing how many looks you can create, and with the help of Mamamia's fashion team, I've learned to nail this particular styling hack and shop my wardrobe like a pro.

Let's start with the pieces…

Three tops.

A white tank, a cosy grey knit, and a "nice top". Image: Supplied.