The ‘friendship fence’ is the reason you never want your friend groups to meet.

If you're one of the 'lucky' ones among us, you might have multiple groups of friends that you've collected over your lifetime. School friends, work friends, family friends, mum friends even your partner's friends. Look at you go, you little social butterfly.

Now, what if I told you that you had a big event coming up — let's say your birthday. How would you feel if someone threw you a surprise party with all of those people in attendance?

If you're like me, at first you would feel super chuffed that every one of your friends turned up to celebrate you. You would then have this weird feeling of dread because you never thought these groups of people would ever mix, and if you were in control, you would've kept them separate for the rest of your life (with them preferably meeting for the first time at your funeral).

Watch: Horoscopes in a time of crises. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Look, this is probably an extremely dramatic exaggeration of what would actually happen, but you're not alone in never wanting your friend groups to mingle.