Samantha described her husband as her third child. Then the messages came flooding in.

How would you spend your wedding anniversary?

Perhaps a romantic candlelit dinner? Or something lowkey, like a movie night with your partner? Or maybe you don't believe in anniversaries, instead celebrating your joint life through the little moments every day.

On Samantha's third wedding anniversary, she shared a passionate monologue about how unhappy she was with her husband.

"I can without a doubt say that this has been hands down the most depressing, miserable, horrible three years of my life," the mother-of-three said on TikTok.

"I have literally never been so depressed. I've never hated another person more than I hate the person that I married."

While waiting to pick up her children from football practice, Samantha detailed the life admin that continually fell on her shoulders. Acknowledging that her husband works hard at his job, Samantha said that she was constantly left with the remaining physical and mental load.

"I asked him to watch our daughter, and you know what he did? He slept since he got home," she explained.

Watch three dating mistakes women make after a divorce. Post continues after video.



Video: YouTube/Mary Jo Rapini.

"What did I do? I did homework; I fed the kids; I went to the bank; I paid people to mow the yard; I got them ready for football; I took them to football."