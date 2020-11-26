An 'impure' bride and a forbidden marriage: The messy love story of Charles and Camilla.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is once again bracing against the loathing of the public.
Comments on the Clarence House social media accounts are being littered with expressions of support for her husband's ex-wife, the late Diana, Princess of Wales ('Diana forever", "Long live beautiful Diana", read those on Instagram). And one critic has even appealed on an Instagram post for the page to "stop forcing Camilla down our throats".
Though there's been no formal response to the sudden backlash, comments were deactivated on a recent Clarence House Twitter post.
The Duchess' offence is an old one: her alleged role in the breakdown of the marriage between Diana and Prince Charles. But though decades have passed, though she and the Royal have now been married 15 years, though she has earned favour through her public and philanthropic work, the outrage has been renewed.
Thanks to a television show.
The infamous love triangle is at the centre of the latest season of The Crown, the award-winning Netflix drama series that charts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
Watch: Diana and Charles' ill-fated relationship is explored in Season 4 of The Crown.