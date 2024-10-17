'I just watched the Aussie remake of The Office and I have thoughts.'

The beloved mockumentary sitcom, The Office, is returning with an Aussie twist.

The highly anticipated Australian adaptation of the cult TV series will premiere October 18 on Prime Video. This marks the 13th adaptation of the iconic series, The Office, which was created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, following successful versions in countries like the UK, US, France and India.

In the inept managerial role made famous in previous adaptations, the Australian version has made the ground breaking decision to cast a female lead for the first time in the franchise's history.