Ariana Grande, romance rumours, and flying monkeys. Absolutely everything we know about Wicked.

The list of 2024 new releases is ever-growing, but there are a select few we are counting down the days to see. We are, of course, talking about the highly-anticipated Wicked movie.

Aside from an extremely talented cast and a director with an extensive background in musicals, Wicked is an adaptation of a Broadway musical, so famous that we couldn't hype it down if we tried.

With the November 2024 release creeping up on us, we're all dying to get as many details about the movie as we can. From cast details, to plot, to behind the scenes drama, here's everything we know about Wicked so far.

What is Wicked about?

If you're not familiar with the musical that is about to hit our screens, allows us to catch you up to speed.

Wicked — the musical — made its Broadway debut in 2003. It's actually loosely based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life And Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, which is based off the 1900 classic The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum. I know, that's a lot of dots to connect.

But, basically, Wicked tells the backstory of the witches from The Wizard of Oz and offers up a new perspective on a classic tale.

Wicked follows Elphaba (future Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the future Good Witch of the North) as they form a friendship that eventually takes them down wildly different paths.

The 2024 film will be an adaptation of the musical, complete with all the same songs. Though, there are sure to be some new additions to the dialogue (and maybe even a new tune or two).

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in their Wicked costumes. Image: Instagram.