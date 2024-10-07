'I broke up with the love of my life because he didn't want kids. Then I found out he was going to be a dad.'

I met *Ryan when I was 23. He was a 24-year-old surfer from Bondi, I was on the Sydney leg of a backpacking adventure with two fellow Brits.

Ours was a summer holiday fling that turned serious pretty quickly, and we fast became obsessed with each other. I'd never felt so sure that somebody loved me, he drank me in, and I him. The energy between us was palpable.

When it came time to move on to the next part of our travelling plans I was bereft. Leaving Ryan felt like a mistake. My friends gently dragged me, like a limp, wet rag up the east coast towards Byron Bay, trying their best to distract me from my misery.

But I was forlorn. After just three days I made the decision to head back to Bondi to see if this thing had the legs I thought it did.

"This is a once in a lifetime trip," my friends would urge. "We'll never get this chance again. If it's meant to be, you'll find each other later."

We headed out to Byron's pubs after a day in the sun, a kind of farewell and a last ditch attempt by them to get me to stay. I was distracted, unable to harness the energy of the party town. My mind was in Bondi when I heard a familiar voice in my ear, over my shoulder.

It was Ryan. He'd come to me.

