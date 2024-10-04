The behind-the-scenes story from Desperate Housewives we can't stop thinking about.

Calling all Wisteria Lane fans: Desperate Housewives has officially marked its 20th anniversary. And star Eva Longoria has remembered her time on the show with a special throwback post.

And while you may think she would exclude a ~certain~ cast member from the tribute following ~those~ bullying allegations, the actress made sure everyone got a feature on her Instagram.

Video: NBC



Video: NBC

Sharing a cast throwback photo, Longoria wrote: "20 years of Desperate Housewives!! I get so emotional thinking about how this show changed everything for me."

The 49-year-old, who played Gabrielle Solis on the dramedy, added that she has "so many memories" from the iconic series.

"Everything I know about filmmaking and TV I learned on that show. I'm so grateful for my forever mentor, Marc Cherry [the show's creator], and for the women who took me under their wing and showed me the way 💖💖."

Longoria's throwback post. Image: Instagram/@evalongoria