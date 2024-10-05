'I tried the 4, 5, 15 rule on my dating profile. I noticed a change immediately.'

When my high-school science teacher introduced us to hypothesis statements, I rolled my eyes and dismissed the lesson as something I would never use outside of the classroom.

Consider my words eaten, Mr Science. Because your girl has done an experiment in her late 20s!!

My hypothesis, you ask?

H1: Implementing the 4, 5, 15 rule on my dating profile will increase my matches.

And that's where any formal scientific procedure ends. This experiment and its metrics are all about vibes, baby!

But first, what is the 4, 5, 15 rule?

I had no idea either, until Tinder's local dating expert Sera Bozza acquainted me with the following formula for dating apps:

4 pictures + 5 interests + At least 15 words in your bio =

More matches.

I bravely put my hand up for the experiment, and yes, I'm sure Marie Curie is rolling over in her grave.

Before I tried it out, though, I needed to know more from Sera about what exactly makes a good dating profile.

"Your profile is a teaser, not your life story," she told me. "The 4, 5, 15 rule nails it because it gives a snapshot that says, 'Here's a glimpse, want to see more?'"