Meghan Markle has something cooking, and it isn't jam.

Meghan Markle is cooking up something special, and this time it won't be confined to an artisan jar. Nope, it's not a new line of jam (although may I suggest, apricot next).

Four years after quitting the royal family, there's a rumour that she's getting ready to drop the tell-all memoir to end all tell-all memoirs. And based on what we already know, this girly has some stories to tell.

An expert told Express UK that the Duchess of Sussex could be ready to spill some more royal secrets off the back of her and Prince Harry's explosive Oprah interview and Netflix special.

"It's more than two years since she gave that interview, and she has steered clear of controversy about the royal family since," royal correspondent Jennie Bond said.

As Meghan kept a diary during her time as a working royal, the writer claims she could be keeping it "in her back pocket" as this is material primed for a memoir.

"Obviously the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge," she said. "But she has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series."