ASK THE GROUP CHAT: 'I want to back out of being a bridesmaid. Is it too late?'

Dear MM group chat,

A year ago, my work friend asked me to be her bridesmaid and I happily agreed. But since then, I got a new job and life has been busy, so we've barely caught up and have really only spoken over text. Now she's reached out about planning her hen's party and the more I hear about this wedding, the more expensive I've realised it's going to be.

I just don't want to fork out huge dollars and the effort of planning for someone I'm not even that close with now.

Is it too late for me to back out?

From, Bridesmaid Down.

Dear Bridesmaid Down,

Every woman has experienced the phenomenon I like to call 'wedding woes' syndrome. Now you might assume that wedding woes syndrome has something to do with the people that are actually getting married… well no.

This syndrome is explicitly reserved for bridesmaids-to-be.

Being a bridesmaid is not easy. You're in planning mode for months, sometimes years, you're organising multiple events, you're going to dress fittings, you're spending a copious amount of money and your role is to (attempt to) keep the bride stress-free. So yes, being a bridesmaid really tests the strengths of your friendship.