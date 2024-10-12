The real reason everyone is sick right now.

You're not imagining it — the people around you *are* dropping like flies.

All your colleagues are WFH and plans are having to be cancelled by the minute.

And like, rude?? Winter's over! Surely it's time for hot girl summer, not bed-bound spring.

So, why is everyone sick right now? We needed to know.

Watch: 'When I get slightest bit of cold' meme. Post continues after video.



Video: NBC

The flu that just won't quit.

It may be spring, but Australia's 2024 winter flu season peaked later than usual and lingered longer than in 2023.

According to the National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System (NNDSS), this year's flu hit harder and stuck around like that one house guest who doesn't know when to leave.

The reason? A mix of delayed exposure to viruses after years of lockdowns and masking, combined with new flu strains making the rounds. Plus, with more and more people back in the office and social events in full swing, viruses have had more opportunities to party, too.

The 'spring immunity dip'.

As we swap winter coats for lighter layers, our bodies go through some adjustments. You might think warmer weather is a cue for our immune systems to take a break, but it can actually leave us more susceptible to bugs.