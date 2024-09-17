A non-techie's guide to Apple's new iPhone, AirPods and Watch.

It seems that every year there's a new technological gadget to replace the one we already have. As the 'new gen' tech develops, we can't help but stop and think, is this one worth it?

Well, it's that time of year again, with Apple having just hosted its 'Glowtime' showcase, running tech-heads through all the exciting new developments in the next version of their must-have items, including iPhone and AirPods to the Apple Watch.

If you're not too keen to sit through the one hour and 40 minute livestream, never fear. We've done it so you don't have to.

And let us tell you, some of the advancements happening this year, especially with the addition of Apple Intelligence and machine learning integrated into the iPhone, are well worth your attention.

Here, all the takeaways from the event that you can read within one minute.

Apple-wide things to know.

Apple Intelligence will change the way you message. Image: Apple.