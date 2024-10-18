'I visited Copenhagen and noticed every chic woman was wearing this one item.'

I'd like to think I have a pretty good fashion sense, or so my family and friends tell me.

But there has never been a time I've felt more out-of-fashion than when I took a holiday to Copenhagen this year.

Everywhere I looked, I was graced with Scandi people of all ages looking effortlessly chic in the most stunning outfits. There were lots of crisp button-up shirts, sleek sandals, elegant vest suits, linen blazers and an OVERLOAD of Birkenstocks.

But there was one standout piece that seemed to catch my attention left, right and centre: striped pyjama pants.

I have to admit, before my trip, I thought this trouser trend was too casual for my liking. But it wasn't until the second day of my Copenhagen trip that I found myself at the shops purchasing my very own striped linen pants — despite having 28 kilos of luggage filled with outfits I had packed.

Meant for anything BUT sleeping in, the striped pyjama pant trend screams quiet luxury if styled correctly.