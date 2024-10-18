'I'm a financial planner who loves fashion. Here are all the ways I afford style on a budget.'

As a financial planner with more than 22 years of experience, many people assume I live with rigid spending rules and sacrifice things like fashion to stay on track with my financial goals. But that couldn't be further from the truth.

Over the years of getting it wrong and then right, I've found a way to safely indulge in my love for fashion while also maintaining a strong financial foundation. The key? Balance and intention.

If you're wondering how finance and fashion can be friends, let me share with you a few of my tricks on how I afford style on a budget.

How to style on a budget.

I have a clothing allowance.

Creating a "clothing allowance" in my budget has been a game-changer. It's an amount I've set aside each month specifically for clothes/shoes/accessories. Having this allowance gives me the freedom to spend without guilt while ensuring I don't jeopardise my bigger financial goals (investing in my financial future).

If I don't use the full amount in a given month, I save it up for a more significant purchase down the road. By giving myself permission to spend within boundaries, I respect this allowance and use it mindfully.

If you want to give this idea a go for yourself, I recommend reviewing your bank transactions for the last three months to see how much you have spent on clothing. If you spend $80 one month, $150 the following and $120 this month, try and make your "allowance" the average of the three. So in this case, rounded up, $120 per month. It may need a few tweaks but once you hit your sweet spot it is game-changing.