'I went looking for the perfect midi skirt for spring. Here are the best ones I found.'

Have you gone shopping for a skirt recently?

I have. And what I found left me confused and frankly, bewildered.

Goodness, there were a lot of options. In one shop, I saw kilt-like micro minis hanging next to colourful boho maxis and tweed pencil skirts (??). I thought I'd found something wearable but then realised it was some kind of pant-skirt hybrid, then I came across a completely sheer printed tube skirt.

Who's making these things? Who decided we need to wear see-through tubes on our bodies and not, you know, skirts that cover our bits?

All I'm after is a basic midi skirt that I can wear throughout spring and summer with my casual outfits and maybe out to lunch. Is that too much to ask?

When I shared my struggle with my girlfriends, it seemed we were all looking for the same thing. Of the varied silhouettes available to us, a midi is the one many of us feel most comfortable in. The cut is brilliant on all body types, and for a petite person like me, I especially love how it gives the illusion of more length through the leg.

I love a linen midi skirt in summer. Image: Instagram/@_tamaradavis_