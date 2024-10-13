10 essential pairs of flats for summer, according to a stylist.

Nothing says summer like the perfect pair of flats.

It's the season to give your feet a break from the high-heeled boots from winter, gradually retire the heels, and embrace the ease of flats — cue the collective cheer from my lower back!

The beauty of summer flats? They go with almost everything, making them the ultimate warm-weather essential.

I've rounded up 10 must-have styles, covering everything from timeless classics to designer-inspired picks, statement buckles, woven textures, trend-forward pieces, and even some nostalgic throwbacks.

Not sure where to start? Whether your budget is $10 or $399, I've got you covered.

Watch: Inside my wardrobe — comfort and joy. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Witchery Asher Ballet Flat. Image: MYER.