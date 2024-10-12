This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

Your skin is doing okay but can it be better?

As a dermal therapist, I think yes. That's our job.

To see your blindspots and arm you with the right treatments and in-depth knowledge about skin health as well as the science behind skincare, which will take your skin to the next level.

You see, no matter the consultation, there are always tiny tweaks I help my clients make to get the most out of their skincare.

So let's go through a few common mistakes that pop up in clinic time and time again, that might make you stop and think 'hey I think I do that'; because honestly, implementing a simple tweak into your routine, may just help take your skin from an eight to a 10.

1. Do less.

So many people I speak to are doing too much — to the detriment of their skin. As a Dermal Therapist, there is a reason I don't recommend 10-step skincare routines. Your skin doesn't need it.

If you are using more than three serums in one go, you need to pull back and reassess. More skincare doesn't = better results, but it could potentially impair your skin barrier and clog your pores.