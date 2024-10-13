The pursuit of wellbeing is making us unwell.

In 2024, wellbeing has reached new heights. In fact, the pursuit of staying well has become so ingrained in our daily lives that it's now having the opposite effect.

It's apparently making us… unwell.

According to a new global survey, it's been found that one in two (45 per cent) of adults are experiencing "wellbeing burnout".

The report, commissioned by activewear brand Lululemon, found that the constant pressure to improve our wellbeing is actually making us less well.

Because while the importance of wellbeing is stronger than ever, so is the pressure to keep up, with more and more people trapped in a stressful and exhausting wheel of inadequacy.

And it makes sense really. When your social media is made up of other people posting about their run clubs, hikes, sunrise ocean swims, meditation, ice baths, hefty step counts and how healthy and mindful they are, it's enough to make anyone doubt if they're really doing… enough.

Because wellbeing has almost become a badge of honour on social media, and that means broadcasting every indication of health we possibly can.