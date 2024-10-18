'When my dad died, I felt relieved. I've been overwhelmed with guilt ever since.'

Over the coming months, I grieved the immeasurable loss of a parent. I spent many hours crying, then trying to bury the pain, only to have the tears I tried so hard to bury, burst out of me at the most inconvenient of times. But on the periphery of the pain, there was also that sense of relief I had felt initially when he passed away.

The years of watching him suffer had finally ended.

The thing is, for months prior to his passing I had wished for this very thing to happen – that he would leave this world so he could be released from his pain. With every visit, the weight of grief grew heavier. I would sit with him in the harsh fluorescent lights of the hospital room, where time passed ever so slowly. I would watch him endure the humiliation of needing help to use the bathroom, or eat, as well as the crushing boredom of days filled with nothing but four walls and a TV.

I kept these thoughts to myself because frankly, I was ashamed. How could you love someone so much, but wish for them to die, even if it meant the end to their suffering? And how, when it happened, could I have felt so much relief?

