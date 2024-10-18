'When my dad died, I felt relieved. I've been overwhelmed with guilt ever since.'

I was 27 when my dad passed away last year and it remains the most heartbreaking experience of my life. It's been over a year now, and though the raw pain of loss has subsided, there isn't a day that goes by where thoughts of him don't float into my mind.
I miss him immensely.
For years, I watched Parkinson's disease slowly destory the quality of my dad's life. It's a debilitating, incurable condition that gradually deteriorates the nervous system, leading to stiffness, difficulty with movement, and cognitive impairment. While medication can help manage Parkinson's, it's a progressive disease. By the end, it had robbed him of his ability to walk and move freely, his once sharp mind and the essence of who he was. He spent the final months lying in a nursing home bed, waiting to die.
And when he did, one of the first things I felt was relief.