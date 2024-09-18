We've just uncovered the mystery behind the hole in your pasta server.

Have you ever found yourself staring blankly at your kitchen utensil drawer, pondering life's great mysteries? No? Just me?

Well, even if you haven't, I bet you've at least wondered about that peculiar hole in the middle of your pasta server. You know, that spoon-like contraption with the teeth that looks like it's trying to impersonate a fork but can't quite commit? Yeah, that one.

For years, this kitchen tool has been the subject of much speculation and confusion. Is it a design flaw? A manufacturing quirk? Or perhaps a secret portal to a parallel universe where carbs don't count? (If only!)

The 'hole' truth.

Well, pasta lovers, prepare to have your minds blown. That hole isn't just there to drain the water from your pasta as you scoop it into a new dish, although it does that very well. It actually serves a purpose – and a pretty genius one at that.

Drumroll, please...

The hole in your pasta server is actually a built-in measuring tool for portioning spaghetti. That's right, folks. All this time, you've had a portion control device disguised as a simple serving utensil. Talk about a plot twist!

How to use your pasta server.

Image: Getty