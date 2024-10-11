'At 15, I was forced to leave home. Now a mum-of-four, I'm grateful.'

I am thankful daily. For my morning coffee, a seat on the train, interactions at work, my children doing their chores, an easy sleep, a long weekend, the list goes on and on.

But as a teenager, my life looked very different. Growing up in an extremely challenging household, I had to fend for myself. At the young age of 15, I was forced to leave home and found myself homeless and completely alone.

In those days, my gratitude was for things that helped me survive day to day. Simple things, like having food in my stomach, the kindness of people allowing me to couch surf, the Kset trains for giving me a safe place to rest in between days at school and the blessing of not being attacked while doing it tough.

Image: Supplied.