'I'm 60 years old. These are my biggest regrets in life.'

I have to be honest; I've lived a pretty full and vibrant life. I've done a lot and seen a lot. But I do have a few regrets.

Okay, well, 23. Off the top of my head, here are 23 biggest regrets in life. I don't sit and feel sorry for myself because I never did any of these things, so no sympathy or lectures, please. Just thought I'd share these with you.

Life regrets of a 60-year-old woman.

I'd love to know what some of your biggest regrets in life are. Feel free to write up your own list and tag me so I can see it!

In no particular order of importance, here we go.

Not telling more people to eff off.

Honestly, this really is number one. And really, there are only two people, no, wait, three people on the planet I really want to say "F off" to.

Not using my voice more.

I got bullied and taken advantage of so much in my life. I was always desperately looking for friends and love at any cost. I let people do mean things to me. I wish I had learned to say no sooner.

Not believing in myself more.

I didn't start doing this until a few years ago, like when I turned 52. Pathetic, but still, at least I have some self-confidence now, so there's that.

Going sky-diving.

I seriously should have done this a long time ago. I don't have the balls I used to have, so this is officially off my bucket list. Ah well, I did go zip-lining, though, so… ya.

Have more kids.

I never really planned for parenthood but was set on only having one kid. And don't get me wrong, I have the best kid on the planet, but I feel I should have had one more.