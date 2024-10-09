LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'This $10 eyebrow pencil is the secret to better brows.'

Brow products can be confusing. Exhausting, even. There's just so much out there (pomades! pencils! gels! tinted gels! pens!), so when you find something that (kind of) does the job, you'll tend to just stick to it so you don't have to confront a dizzying array of packed shelves.

We get it! Goodness.

But sometimes we run out of our favourite formula, decide it's never really worked for you (enter: brow blindness) or it *gasps* rudely gets discontinued and sent to beauty heaven — and we have to start from scratch.

For times like this, we lean into our friends Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren from the You Beauty podcast to tell us exactly what they'd recommend.

Watch: Speaking of beauty, here's what to do for really, really, ridiculously good skin. Post continues below.



Mamamia

And this week, Leigh dropped a recommendation we just can't ignore.

Because it's $10 and she said it's the perfect brow product.

"My Savey was under $10 when I bought it. It is the NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil Eyewear in the shade 'Chocolate'. I bought it on Amazon, and strangely it is $9.99 on some shades, and then goes up to $16 in other shades."